Israeli strike destroys prestige Qatar-funded Gaza complex

KHAN YOUNIS, Palestinian Territories - At almost exactly the same time Israeli negotiators pulled out of deadlocked truce talks in Qatar on Dec 2, Israeli jets sent a prestige Doha-funded housing development in the Gaza Strip up in smoke.

Hamad City is named for the former emir of the Gulf petro-state, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who laid the foundation stone on a visit 11 years ago.

Inaugurated in 2016, it was still among the newest projects in the Gaza Strip, the housing complex in the city of Khan Younis boasting an impressive mosque, shops and gardens.

The first flats – more than 1,000 of them – were provided to Palestinians whose homes were destroyed in the war between Israel and Hamas two years earlier.

On Dec 2, it happened again, a day after a Qatar-brokered pause in the current war between Israel and Hamas expired.

First their phones pinged around noon with an “immediate” evacuation order SMS sent by the Israeli army, which says the system is aimed at minimising civilian casualties.

Around an hour later, five Israeli air strikes rained down on the neighbourhood in the space of just two minutes.

Bombs slammed into the pale apartment blocks one by one, reducing them largely to rubble and sending a huge pall of black smoke into the sky, as people fled and cries of “help!” and “ambulance!” rang out.

“At least we got through it,” 26-year-old Nader Abu Warda told AFP, amazed he was still alive.

No phones

The Israeli military has divided the Gaza Strip into 2,300 “blocs” and is now sending SMS messages to residents telling them to leave before they launch the strikes which they say will “eliminate Hamas”.

Around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, died in the Islamist movement’s Oct 7 assault on southern Israel and some 240 were taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

The Hamas-led Gaza Strip government says Israel’s campaign has killed more than 15,000 people, also mostly civilians, since it was launched eight weeks ago.