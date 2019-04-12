Israeli spacecraft crashes onto moon after technical failures

YEHUD, Israel (REUTERS) - The Israeli spacecraft Beresheet crashed onto the moon on Thursday (April 11) after a series of technical failures during its final descent, shattering hopes of a historic controlled landing on the lunar surface.

The unmanned robotic lander suffered periodic engine and communications failures during the 21 minutes or so of the landing sequence, the support team said.

Beresheet, whose name is Hebrew for the biblical phrase "In the beginning", had travelled through space for seven weeks in a series of expanding orbits around Earth before crossing into the moon's gravity last week.

The final manoeuvre on Wednesday brought it into a tight elliptical orbit around the moon, 15-17km from the surface at its closest.

From there, it was a short, nail-biting and ultimately disappointing conclusion.

So far, only three nations have succeeded in carrying out a "soft" landing on the lunar surface: the United States, the Soviet Union and China.

Beresheet came the closest Israel ever has to land on the moon, but unfortunately the landing was not completed successfully.



We applaud 👏@TeamSpaceIL for a tremendous scientific achievement, they made history by making Israel one of 7 nations who had ever orbited the moon 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/KuhURIAxBD — Israel ישראל (@Israel) April 11, 2019