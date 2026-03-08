Israeli settler fatally shoots Palestinian man in West Bank, health ministry says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Demolished structures are seen in Khallit al-Dabe in Masafer Yatta near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

RAMALLAH, West Bank March 7 - An Israeli settler shot dead a 27-year-old Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The man was killed in the village area of Masafer Yatta, near the Palestinian city of Hebron, according to the Health Ministry and the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

Masafer Yatta is among the sites where Palestinians have been increasingly displaced by settler violence that has risen sharply over the past two years, according to the United Nations.

Two Palestinian brothers were shot dead by an Israeli on Monday near the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz said the military police were investigating a reserve soldier for Monday's shooting. REUTERS