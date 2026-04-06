Israeli rescuers search for missing people after building hit by Iran missile

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Israeli search and rescue personnel working at the site of a residential building destroyed in an Iranian strike in the northern city of Haifa on April 5.

Follow our live coverage here.

– Israeli firefighters were searching for three missing people in the rubble of a residential building in the northern city of Haifa after an Iranian missile struck it on April 5.

The direct hit on a seven-storey building tore through parts of the structure, injuring four people, the military and rescue services said.

The strike took place minutes after the military warned it had detected a new round of missiles fired from Iran at around 1500 GMT.

The building was hit by a “direct impact of a missile”, a military spokesperson told AFP, confirming it was fired from Iran.

Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said four people were wounded when the building sustained a direct hit.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services said firefighters were searching for three missing people “at the scene of a building that has partially collapsed”.

AFP footage showed rescuers using torches to search through the building’s rubble and scattered concrete blocks.

The injured included an 82-year-old man, MDA said, adding that he was in a “serious condition”. A hospital later said he was stable.

He was “wounded by a heavy object and the blast”, according to MDA, which added that the other three suffered shrapnel and blast injuries.

The three injured included a 10-month-old baby who suffered a head injury, MDA added.

Dozens of Israeli security personnel and members of rescue forces were deployed at the site of the strike, an AFP correspondent reported.

Images and footage published by MDA show smoke rising from the remains of a flattened building in a densely populated area, and stretchers laid on the road by rescuers for casualties.

MDA paramedic Shevach Rothenshtrych quoted residents as saying there were casualties trapped under the rubble on the lower floors, and that the 82-year-old was rescued after first responders “managed to move large pieces of concrete with our hands”.

First responders searching through the rubble of a residential building struck during an Iranian missile attack in Haifa on April 5. PHOTO: AVISHAG SHAAR-YASHUV/NYTIMES

His colleague Tal Shustak said that when emergency calls were received, “we were dispatched in large forces to the scene and saw extensive destruction, including glass, smoke and concrete scattered across the ground”.

On April 5, the military detected five waves of missiles fired from Iran, and each time it said its “defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat”.

Iran has fired missiles daily at Israel since Feb 28, in retaliation for joint US-Israeli attacks on the country that have killed several top Iranian leaders, including supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Since the start of the conflict, Israeli and US air strikes have attacked a number of Iran’s missile production sites and nuclear facilities. AFP



