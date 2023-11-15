Israeli prime minister approves amended wartime budget

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz (not pictured) in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv , Israel , 28 October 2023. ABIR SULTAN POOL/Pool via REUTERS
Updated
29 min ago
Published
29 min ago

JERUSALEM - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved plans by the finance ministry to amend the state budget as a response to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, a joint statement from the prime minister's office and the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The war-time budget includes "increasing the deficit, channeling funds from government spending in the ministries and cutting the coalition agreements," the statement said without elaborating.

Israel's war with Hamas is set to cost billions of dollars, as Israel recorded a budget deficit of 22.9 billion shekels ($6 billion) in October, citing a spike in expenses to fund the war.

The prime minister and finance minister agreed to bring the budget to Israel's government and parliament "as soon as possible," the statement said, adding that reducing "bureaucracy and barriers" was an important goal for the modified war budget. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top