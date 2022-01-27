Israeli president to visit Turkey in February: Erdogan

ISTANBUL (AFP) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog will pay an official visit to Turkey in February, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday (Jan 26), hailing it as a chance to mend frayed relations with the country.

"This visit could open a new chapter in relations between Turkey and Israel," Mr Erdogan said in an interview with Turkey's NTV channel. He added he is "ready to take steps in Israel's direction in all areas, including natural gas".

Relations between Turkey and Israel froze over after the death of 10 civilians in an Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla carrying aid for the Gaza Strip in 2010.

In recent months, however, the two countries have been working on a rapprochement. Mr Erdogan, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, has been holding telephone talks with Mr Herzog and other Israeli leaders.

The Turkish president had already said last week he is prepared to work with Israel on reviving an old project to ship Mediterranean gas to European clients via Turkey.

His remarks came after the United States reportedly dropped support for a rival pipeline project involving Israel and Turkey's historic rival Greece.

Turkey had strongly opposed the project, which was supported by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.