Israeli president says war with Iran needs ‘end result’, not exact timetable: Report

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said the US and Israeli attacks on Iran were changing the whole configuration of the Middle East.

Follow our live coverage here.

JERUSALEM - Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on March 10 did not offer a timetable on when the war with Iran could end, telling Germany’s Bild newspaper: “We need to take a deep breath and get to the end result.”

Mr Herzog said the US and Israeli attacks on Iran were changing the whole configuration of the Middle East. He defended strikes on Iranian oil sites as a way of taking away money from Tehran’s “war machine”.

The interview was published as the US and Israel pounded Iran with what the Pentagon and Iranians on the ground said were the most intense air strikes of the war, despite global markets betting that President Donald Trump will seek to end the conflict soon.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar had earlier said his country was not planning for an endless war and was consulting with Washington about when to stop it.

“The Iranians are the ones spreading chaos and terror throughout the region and the world. So I think if we measure everything by a speedometer, we won’t get anywhere. We need to take a deep breath and get to the end result,” Mr Herzog told Bild.

Eliminating the Iranian threat would “enable the entire system in the region to suddenly breathe again and develop further. That’s fantastic,” he added. REUTERS