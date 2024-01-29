Israeli PM's office says summit to negotiate hostage deal was 'constructive' but 'gaps remain'

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the weekly cabinet meeting at the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool/File Photo
Updated
31 sec ago
Published
34 sec ago

JERUSALEM - Talks held on Sunday initiated by Qatar, the United States and Egypt to broker a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas were "constructive" but meaningful gaps remain, a statement from the Israeli prime minister's office said.

The statement said the summit was held in Europe and that the parties would continue to hold discussions during additional meetings planned for later this week.

"There are still significant gaps in which the parties will continue to discuss this week in additional mutual meetings," the statement said. REUTERS

