Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza: Report

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed a plan for post-war Gaza that envisions local Palestinian officials without links to Hamas or its foreign backers governing the territory.

The proposal, swiftly rejected by the Palestinian Authority, was submitted to Mr Netanyahu’s security Cabinet late on Feb 22 and would also see the Israeli army persisting in its war on Hamas until it achieves key goals.

Those include dismantling Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and securing the release of all hostages still held captive in Gaza, according to the proposals, which were seen by AFP on Feb 23.

After the war ends, Gaza’s civil affairs would be run by “local officials with administrative experience” and who are “not linked to countries or entities that support terrorism”.

Even after the war, the Israeli army would have “indefinite freedom” to operate throughout Gaza to prevent any resurgence of terror activity, according to the plan.

“The plan states that Israel will move forward with its already-in-motion project to establish a security buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the strip’s border,” the report said, adding the zone would remain “as long as there is a security need for it”.

It also envisages Israeli security control “over the entire area west of Jordan” from the land, sea and air “to prevent the strengthening of terrorist elements in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip and to thwart threats from them towards Israel”.

The plan envisages Gaza’s “complete demilitarisation... beyond what is required for the needs of maintaining public order”.

It aims to promote “de-radicalisation in all religious, educational and welfare institutions in Gaza”.

A key element of the plan was the dismantling of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Israel has alleged that several employees of UNRWA took part in the Oct 7 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

The United Nations sacked the employees accused by Israel and has begun an internal probe of the agency. Since the Israeli allegations emerged several countries have suspended their funding to the agency.

The plan also has elements concerning the Egypt-Gaza border, which has been plagued by smuggling, the newspaper reported.

It said a “southern closure” on the frontier would be enforced to prevent a revival of any terror or smuggling activity.