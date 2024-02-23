Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza: Report

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed a plan for post-war Gaza that envisions local Palestinian officials without links to Hamas or its foreign backers governing the territory.
The proposal, swiftly rejected by the Palestinian Authority, was submitted to Mr Netanyahu’s security Cabinet late on Feb 22 and would also see the Israeli army persisting in its war on Hamas until it achieves key goals.
Those include dismantling Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and securing the release of all hostages still held captive in Gaza, according to the proposals, which were seen by AFP on Feb 23.
After the war ends, Gaza’s civil affairs would be run by “local officials with administrative experience” and who are “not linked to countries or entities that support terrorism”.
Even after the war, the Israeli army would have “indefinite freedom” to operate throughout Gaza to prevent any resurgence of terror activity, according to the plan.
“The plan states that Israel will move forward with its already-in-motion project to establish a security buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the strip’s border,” the report said, adding the zone would remain “as long as there is a security need for it”.
It also envisages Israeli security control “over the entire area west of Jordan” from the land, sea and air “to prevent the strengthening of terrorist elements in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip and to thwart threats from them towards Israel”.
The plan envisages Gaza’s “complete demilitarisation... beyond what is required for the needs of maintaining public order”.
It aims to promote “de-radicalisation in all religious, educational and welfare institutions in Gaza”.
A key element of the plan was the dismantling of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Israel has alleged that several employees of UNRWA took part in the Oct 7 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
The United Nations sacked the employees accused by Israel and has begun an internal probe of the agency. Since the Israeli allegations emerged several countries have suspended their funding to the agency.
The plan also has elements concerning the Egypt-Gaza border, which has been plagued by smuggling, the newspaper reported.
It said a “southern closure” on the frontier would be enforced to prevent a revival of any terror or smuggling activity.
Some elements of Mr Netanyahu’s plan conflict with Washington’s vision for post-war Gaza.
The United States has backed Mr Netanyahu’s call to eradicate Hamas, which controls Gaza, but has called for the Palestinian Authority, led by Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank, to gradually take over control in Gaza.
On Feb 23, Mr Abbas’ spokesman slammed the plan.
“Gaza will only be part of the independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Information Nabil Abu Rudeineh said, according to Palestinian official news agency Wafa.
“Any plans to the contrary are destined to fail. Israel will not succeed in attempts to alter the geographic and demographic reality in the Gaza Strip,” he said.
“If the world wants security and stability in the region, it must end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and recognise the independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Mr Abu Rudeineh said.
Mr Netanyahu has long denounced the Palestinian Authority, and on Feb 21 Israel’s Parliament also backed another of his proposal opposing any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.
Meanwhile, an Israeli delegation led by the head of the country’s overseas intelligence agency arrived in Paris on Feb 23 to “unblock” talks for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Mossad director David Barnea will be joined in the French capital by his counterpart at the domestic Shin Bet security agency, Ronen Bar, Israeli media reported.
A week-long ceasefire at the end of November 2023 saw the release of more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas militants and 240 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
At the end of January, Mr Barnea was in Paris with his US and Egyptian counterparts as well as the prime minister of Qatar to discuss a new pause in fighting.
A Hamas source confirmed the plan proposed a six-week pause in the conflict and the release of between 200 and 300 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 35 to 40 hostages still held by Hamas.
Since then, talks have also taken place in Egypt involving Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh. He left Cairo on Feb 22 evening, the Palestinian militants said.
The talks focused in particular on an end to Israeli “aggression”, the return of displaced people and a prisoner exchange.
Hamas wants a complete ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the demands as “bizarre”.
He has said his government is open to a pause in the fighting but has vowed to press on until “total victory” and the complete destruction of Hamas.
Mr Netanyahu is also against the release of Palestinian prisoners who took part in Hamas attacks against Israel. AFP