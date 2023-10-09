Israeli PM Netanyahu vows to 'change Middle East' in war with Hamas

The Israeli army has pounded the Gaza Strip with air strikes in the wake of Hamas' attack on Saturday. PHOTO: NYTIMES
JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday to “change the Middle East” in Israel’s war with Palestinian militant group Hamas, as the army pounded the Gaza Strip with air strikes.

“What Hamas will experience will be difficult and terrible... we are going to change the Middle East,” Mr Netanyahu told officials visiting Jerusalem from the country’s south.

“This is only the beginning... we are all with you and we will defeat them with force, enormous force.”

Hamas militants stormed towns and communities in southern Israel at dawn on Saturday under the cover of a barrage of rocket fire.

It was the deadliest attack on the country in decades.

Israel has retaliated by carrying out intense air strikes on the Gaza Strip which is controlled by the militant group.

More than 700 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its attack on Saturday, while on the Gaza side, at least 560 people have been killed. AFP

