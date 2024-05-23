Israeli PM Netanyahu’s troubles unlikely to abate even if no-confidence vote fails

LONDON – The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a vote of no confidence in Parliament, tabled by the country’s left-wing Labour Party opposition.

Labour marked the first day of the new legislative session in the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, on May 20 by submitting a vote of no confidence, accusing Mr Netanyahu and his Cabinet colleagues of having “failed miserably in managing the state in all its aspects”, and particularly in “providing security for the citizens of Israel”.