Israeli PM Netanyahu reveals he had successful prostate cancer treatment

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Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on X that doctors discovered a malignant prostate tumour at a “very early stage”.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he recently had successful treatment for cancer and is “in excellent physical condition”.

The leader, 76, said on X that doctors discovered a malignant prostate tumour at a “very early stage”. He did not say when that happened, but said it had not spread.

He was given the option of living with it, but decided on treatment.

The tumour was discovered during a routine check-up after surgery for an enlarged benign prostate a year and a half ago, he said.

“I underwent targeted treatment that removed the problem and left no trace of it,” he said of the tumour.

“I went to a few short treatments, read a book, and continued working. The spot disappeared completely.”

Mr Netanyahu is Israel’s longest serving prime minister and plans to run again in the next elections, set to be held by late October.

He made the announcement with his annual medical report being released on April 24. He said he had it delayed by two months “not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel”. BLOOMBERG