Israeli PM Lapid congratulates Netanyahu on election win

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win, a Lapid spokesman said, confirming the former premier’s triumphant comeback at the head of a solidly right-wing alliance.

Although final results were still being tallied, Mr Lapid’s concession was an official nod that Mr Netanyahu would be returning to power with a clear parliamentary majority, boosted by ultranationalist and religious parties.

Tuesday’s ballot saw out the centrist Mr Lapid, and his rare alliance of conservatives, liberals and Arab politicians which, over 18 months in power, made diplomatic inroads with Turkey and Lebanon and kept the economy humming.

But with the conflict with the Palestinians surging anew and touching off Jewish-Arab tensions within Israel, Mr Netanyahu’s rightist Likud and kindred parties won an estimated 64 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.

A final tally was due later in the day.

“The time has come to impose order here. The time has come for there to be a landlord,” tweeted Mr Itamar Ben-Gvir of the far-right Religious Zionism party, Likud’s likely senior partner.

He was responding to a stabbing reported by Jerusalem police. In the West Bank, troops killed an Islamic Jihad militant and a 45-year-old man in a separate incident, medics said. Queried on the latter death, the army said it opened fire when Palestinians attacked them with rocks and petrol bombs.

A West Bank settler and former member of Kach, a Jewish militant group on Israeli and US terrorist watchlists, Mr Ben-Gvir wants to become police minister.

Israeli media, citing political sources, said the new government may be clinched by mid-month. Previous coalitions in recent years have had narrower parliamentary majorities that made them vulnerable to no-confidence motions.