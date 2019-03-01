Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to be charged in corruption cases, pending hearing: Israeli TV

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - Israel's attorney-general intends to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three corruption cases, Israeli TV said on Thursday (Feb 28), citing the Justice Ministry.

The reported decision, ahead of Israel's April 9 election, deepens uncertainty over Netanyahu's prospects in a tight race.

The actual filing of the reported charges, which include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, will depend on the outcome of a required hearing.

At that hearing - likely after the election - Netanyahu can try to persuade the attorney-general not to indict him.

Netanyahu, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term, denies any wrongdoing. In the long-running investigations, he is suspected of wrongfully accepting gifts from wealthy businessmen and dispensing favours in alleged bids for favourable coverage by a newspaper and a website.

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party described the reported charges as "political persecution".

It said the prime minister, who has vowed not to resign over the allegations, was due to deliver a statement at 8pm (2am on Friday, Singapore time).