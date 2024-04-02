Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu admits Gaza strike ‘unintentionally’ killed 7 aid workers

GAZA STRIP – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted on April 2 that Israel’s military had “unintentionally” killed seven aid workers from a US charity in an air strike in Gaza.

World Central Kitchen (WCK) had already said a “targeted attack” by Israeli forces a day earlier had killed the group, which included Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian employees.

Mr Netanyahu said it was a “tragic case” that would be investigated “right to the end”.

AFPTV footage showed the roof of a vehicle emblazoned with the group’s logo punctured, alongside the mangled wreck of other vehicles.

The White House was “heartbroken”, US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on social media platform X, stressing that aid workers “must be protected as they deliver aid that is desperately needed”.

Israeli strikes continued throughout the territory, with the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza saying that 71 people were killed on April 1 and 2.

The Israeli military on April 1 ended a two-week operation around Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, which left the complex in ruins and killed hundreds.

Regional tensions have surged after Israel was blamed for a deadly air strike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus on April 1 that killed seven members of the Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

Teheran – which backs Hamas and other groups fighting Israel and its allies across the region – has vowed revenge against its long-time foe.

Mr Netanyahu has promised to push on with the war to destroy Hamas, despite nightly street protests at home demanding he step down.

He has also faced some pushback from the US, a staunch ally.

The White House said in a statement on April 1 that it had once again expressed concerns to Israel about a planned offensive in Gaza’s crowded southern city of Rafah and Israel had pledged to “take these concerns into account”.

The right-wing Israeli leader also moved on April 1 to ban broadcasts from Israel by the Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera, which he labelled a “terrorist channel”.

The broadcaster, several of whose journalists have been killed and wounded in the war, called the comments a “dangerous, ludicrous lie”.