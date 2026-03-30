Israeli Parliament approves 2026 state budget, spokesperson says

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The approval of the budget allows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to head off early elections as the Iran war continues.

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TEL AVIV – Israel's Parliament approved the 2026 state budget, a Knesset spokesperson said in a statement early on March 30 , allowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to head off early elections as his country's joint war with the US on Iran continues.

The approval of the defence-heavy 699-billion shekel (S$287 billion) budget comes a month into the war, with Israel also fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon and its cost to the economy standing at about US$1.6 billion a week.

Failure to approve the budget would have likely triggered a snap election within 90 days, which opinion polls so far have predicted Mr Netanyahu would lose.

The election is due in late October though a date has yet to be set. Mr Netanyahu has said it could be held in September.

The budget's last-minute passage removes a key overhang for Israel's financial markets and economy, which has been operating since the start of the year on a pro-rated 2025 budget.

By adding another 32 billion shekels for defence, the budget deficit target was raised to some 5 per cent of gross domestic product.

This has raised the prospects of inflationary effects that will also continue to prevent a return to responsible fiscal policies while preventing further interest rate reductions. REUTERS