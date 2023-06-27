Israeli, Palestinian ministers discuss West Bank violence

The call comes amid mounting tensions in the West Bank after a Hamas gun attack sparked reprisals from Israeli settlers. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

JERUSALEM – Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and a senior Palestinian official discussed violence in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, with Mr Gallant’s office saying he offered reassurance about Israel’s intention to crack down on Jewish settler riots.

The phone call – rare for Israel’s religious-nationalist government – and its publication followed mounting expressions of concern by the United States about the situation in the West Bank, among areas where Palestinians, with foreign backing, seek statehood.

A Hamas gun attack that killed four Israeli civilians outside a West Bank settlement sparked days of violent incursions into Palestinian villages and towns by groups of Jewish settlers.

Twelve suspects have been arrested in the latter incidents, Israeli police said.

“Israel views with gravity the violence inflicted upon Palestinian civilians in recent days by extremist elements”, Mr Gallant’s office quoted him as telling Mr Hussein Al-Sheikh, an official in the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organisation.

“Israel would exact full penalty of the law from the rioters,” Mr Gallant added, according to the statement.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Al-Sheikh’s office.

Israeli forces, which intensified raids against suspected Palestinian militants over the last 15 months, would continue to operate “anywhere required”, Mr Gallant said, while describing a calming of the West Bank as his common interest with Mr Al-Sheikh. REUTERS

More On This Topic
US 'deeply troubled' by Israel's approval of settler building permits in West Bank
Morocco delays 'Abraham Accords' summit, amid rising West Bank strife

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top