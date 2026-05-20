Israeli minister sparks outcry over video of bound flotilla activists

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In the video shared by Mr Itamar Ben Gvir, he is seen encouraging staff at the detention centre as they push down an activist who had stood up to say “free free Palestine” as he walked by.

ASHDOD, Israel - Israel’s far-right national security minister posted a video on May 20 showing detained activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs and foreheads on the ground, sparking condemnation and calls for their swift deportation.

The video, shared on X by firebrand minister Itamar Ben Gvir, was published after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla’s vessels at sea and began detaining hundreds of foreign activists at the southern port of Ashdod.

The video drew swift condemnation from Italy, while Mr Ben Gvir himself was criticised by Israel’s own foreign minister and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Captioned “Welcome to Israel”, the footage shows dozens of activists on the deck of a military boat kneeling with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground with the Israeli national anthem playing in the background.

The footage also shows Mr Ben Gvir heckling and waving an Israeli flag amongst the detained activists.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni slammed as “unacceptable” Israel’s treatment of the activists and called for the immediate release of any detained Italian citizens and demanded an apology from Israel.

“It is intolerable that these protesters, among whom there are many Italian citizens, are subjected to this treatment, which violates human dignity,” Ms Meloni said in a statement.

Mr Ben Gvir also drew the ire of Mr Netanyahu, who said the minister’s dealing with the activists was “not in line with Israel’s values and norms.”

“I have instructed the relevant authorities to deport the provocateurs (activists) as soon as possible,” Mr Netanyahu said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also criticised Mr Ben Gvir on X, saying he had “knowingly caused harm to our State in this disgraceful display – and not for the first time.”

‘Abuse and humiliation’

But Mr Ben Gvir hit back at Mr Saar.

“I am proud to be the minister in charge of the organisations that operated today against those supporters of terror,” Mr Ben Gvir said in Parliament.

“Yes, there will be all sorts of pictures that Gideon Saar does not like, but I think they are a great source of pride.”

Around 50 vessels under the Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Turkey last week in the latest attempt by activists to breach Israel’s blockade of Gaza, after Israeli forces intercepted a previous convoy in April.

The Israeli authorities had said 430 activists aboard the flotilla were en route to Israel, while the Adalah rights group said some had already arrived at Ashdod port and were being held there.

Hamas, which controls under half of Gaza and whose attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023 sparked the war in the Palestinian territory, said the footage was evidence of Israeli leaders’ “moral depravity and sadism”.

Adalah also criticised Israeli authorities over the video.

“Israel is employing a criminal policy of abuse and humiliation against activists seeking to confront Israel’s ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people”, Adalah, whose lawyers went to the detention centre to meet the detainees, said in a statement.

“Having set sail toward Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid and challenge the unlawful blockade, these civilian participants were forcefully abducted from international waters and taken into Israeli territory entirely against their will,” Adalah said.

Israel’s foreign ministry had dismissed the flotilla as a publicity stunt serving Hamas.

“Another PR flotilla has come to an end. All 430 activists have been transferred to Israeli vessels and are making their way to Israel, where they will be able to meet with their consular representatives,” a spokesman from the foreign ministry said late on May 19.

“This flotilla has once again proved to be nothing more than a PR stunt at the service of Hamas,” the spokesman added.

‘Malicious scheme’

Mr Netanyahu had earlier denounced the flotilla as “a malicious scheme designed to break the blockade we have imposed on Hamas terrorists in Gaza”.

Turkey and Spain have condemned the interception, while Indonesia has called for the release of all vessels and crew.

Organisers said the flotilla also included 15 Irish citizens, including Margaret Connolly, sister of President Catherine Connolly.

Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

During the Gaza war, the territory has suffered severe shortages of food, medicine and other essential supplies, with Israel at times halting aid deliveries entirely.

A previous flotilla attempt was intercepted last month in international waters off Greece, with most activists expelled to Europe.

Two were brought to Israel, detained for several days and then deported. AFP