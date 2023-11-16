Israeli military shows video of arms it says were found at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza

JERUSALEM - Israeli troops found Hamas weapons and combat gear in Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip during a search on Wednesday, chief Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

The army simultaneously released a video that it said showed some of the material recovered from an undisclosed building within the large hospital complex, including automatic weapons, grenades, ammunition and flak jackets.

Hamas, which is battling Israeli forces within the Gaza, dismissed the announcement as “lies and cheap propaganda”.

Israel invaded the Palestinian enclave last month and has vowed to destroy Hamas after the Islamist group launched a surprise cross-border assault on southern Israel on Oct 7.

The military has focused its operations on hospitals across northern Gaza after long accusing Hamas of setting up major command and control centres beneath medical facilities in an effort to avoid air strikes.

Israeli troops forced their way into Al Shifa overnight and have spent the day scouring specific locations within Gaza’s largest hospital.

“These assets in Shifa hospital, just like in Rantissi, prove that hospitals have been used for military purposes for terror, in direct opposition to international law,” Rear-Admiral Hagari said.

Israeli soldiers entered the Rantissi paediatric hospital on Monday, later releasing a video showing what it said were weapons stored by Hamas in the building’s basement.

The military made no mention on Wednesday of finding any tunnel entrances in Al Shifa. It has previously said that Hamas had built a network of tunnels under the hospital.

Both Hamas and hospital staff have denied this.