Israeli military says U.S. assistance may stave off regional escalation

Israeli soldiers scan an area while sirens sound as rockets from Gaza are launched towards Israel,, near Sderot, southern Israel, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
JERUSALEM - U.S. naval deployments close to Israel as it battles Hamas in the Gaza Strip may stave off any regional escalation, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that Israel would also receive U.S. supplies to help prevent future shortfalls.

"When you have that American shadow coming through it sends a message, maybe to people in further places, to stay out of this," Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht told reporters.

"There's going to be some equipment coming," he added, when asked about possible U.S. defence supplies, about which he did not elaborate. "We potentially could be stretched at some point, if this expands." REUTERS

