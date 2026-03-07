Israeli military says unintentionally struck UN agency truck in Gaza

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TEL AVIV, March 6 - Israel's military said on Friday that a "firing component" launched by its navy unintentionally struck a fuel truck belonging to a United Nations agency in Gaza the previous day, an incident that prompted the agency to publicly call for a full investigation.

The United Nations Office for Project Services, which oversees fuel distribution in Gaza, said that the empty fuel truck was struck on Thursday around 5 a.m. from the direction of the sea, causing damage to the vehicle. There were no injuries.

"Our teams are taking extraordinary risks every day to keep humanitarian operations and life-sustaining services running," UNOPS Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva said in a statement, calling for an investigation into the incident.

"They should not have to do that under fire," he said.

In response to Reuters questions, the Israeli military said that the incident occurred during defensive naval activity, and that a firing component deviated from its intended trajectory.

The fuel truck sustained "minor damage", the military said in a statement. The military did not say what type of munitions had been fired, or what had been the navy's intended target.

"The incident was reviewed, and lessons were learned accordingly," it said, without providing further details.

The fuel truck had been on its way to the Kerem Shalom crossing when it was struck, and the truck's movements had been coordinated with Israeli authorities in advance, UNOPS said. REUTERS