Projectiles fired from Lebanon, says Israeli military

Israel and Lebanon have traded accusations over violations of a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow our live coverage here.

TEL AVIV - Israeli military said on March 2 that projectiles launched from Lebanon resulted in sirens sounding in several areas in northern Israel, the first such launch from Lebanese territory since the start of

US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

I

srael and Lebanon agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024,

ending more than a year of fighting between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that had culminated in Israeli strikes that severely weakened the Iran-backed group. Since then, the sides have traded accusations over violations.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the reported launch from Lebanon.

The Shi’ite Muslim group, long one of Tehran’s principal allies in the Middle East, expressed solidarity with Iran on Feb 28 but stopped short of saying whether it would get involved.

The Israeli military added in a follow-up statement that it intercepted a launch while other projectiles fell in open areas.

No injuries or damage were reported, the military added. REUTERS

