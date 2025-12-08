Israeli military says its forces shot dead Palestinian rock-thrower in West Bank

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Israeli soldiers walking past a man during a military operation in the town of Qalqiya, in the occupied West Bank on Dec 4.

RAMALLAH - Israeli soldiers shot at three Palestinians who were throwing rocks at cars in the occupied West Bank on Dec 7 and killed one of them, the Israeli military said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said one person had been killed and one wounded in the incident. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials. The Israeli military said that apart from the fatality, one other person was "neutralised" and one arrested.

A day earlier, Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian teenager who was driving a car towards them as well as a bystander at a checkpoint in the West Bank city of Hebron.

The military initially said two "terrorists" were killed after soldiers opened fire at a car accelerating toward them , before later clarifying that only one was involved.

An Israeli security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a 17-year-old was driving the car and that a 55-year-old bystander was the second person killed.

Palestinian state news agency WAFA reported that 55-year-old Ziad Naim Abu Dawood, a municipal street cleaner, was killed while working. It said another Palestinian was killed but did not report the circumstances that led the soldiers to open fire.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the teen as 17-year-old Ahmed Khalil Al-Rajabi.

The military did not report any injuries to the soldiers.

Violence has surged this year in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians have risen sharply, while the military has tightened movement restrictions and carried out sweeping raids in several cities.

Since January, 51 Palestinian minors, aged under 18, have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Palestinians have also carried out attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians, some of them deadly. REUTERS