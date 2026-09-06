Israeli military says it strikes southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launched drones

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Sept 6 - The Israeli military said it was striking southern Lebanon early on Sunday in retaliation for Hezbollah firing two drones at Israeli soldiers stationed in a part of the region it has declared a security zone.

The Israeli military had issued an evacuation warning to areas near a building in Arab Salim town in South Lebanon, saying it will strike it as it is used by Hezbollah.

There was no immediate comment from the Iran-backed group.

On Friday, the Israeli military said it struck weapon storage facilities intended to be used by Hezbollah in south Lebanon.

Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed more than 4,300 people in Lebanon. REUTERS