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Israeli military says it is striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut

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Smoke rises after Israeli strikes following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, March 12, 2026. REUTERS/Raghed Waked

Smoke rises after Israeli strikes following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, March 12, 2026. REUTERS/Raghed Waked

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March 21 - The Israeli military said early on Saturday it was striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut, after issuing an evacuation warning for seven neighborhoods in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israel has been stepping up airstrikes against Lebanon in the third week of its war with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The Hezbollah-Israel conflict has become the deadliest spillover of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran since the Lebanese militant group fired at Israel in support of Tehran on March 2, with more than 1,000 people killed in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.