Israeli military says it intercepted two projectiles that crossed from Lebanon

June 7 - The Israeli military said it intercepted two projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon on Sunday, after sirens sounded in the areas of Yiftah and Ramot Naftali.

Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have not halted with the Lebanese militant group rejecting proposals linking a ceasefire to its disarmament, saying Israel must first halt its attacks and withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon.

Iran has made a ceasefire in Lebanon between its close ally, Hezbollah, and Israel a condition for any peace deal with the United States.

Hezbollah entered the war on March 2, saying it was retaliating for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader at the start of a conflict that has since killed thousands in Lebanon and displaced more than a million people.

Israel continued to carry out strikes in Lebanon even before March 2, despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that took effect in November 2024. It said its attacks are aimed at Hezbollah members and infrastructure. REUTERS