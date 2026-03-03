Israeli military says Iranian missiles hit central Israel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

JERUSALEM, March 3 - Israel's military on Tuesday reported strikes in the Tel Aviv area of Israel from Iranian missiles.

"Search and rescue forces, together with numerous emergency teams, are currently operating at the impact sites in central Israel," the military said. "The circumstances of the impact are under review."

Israel's ambulance service said it was treating three people at the sites who were lightly injured.

Israeli police said there were several impact areas involving munition fragments within the Tel Aviv district. REUTERS