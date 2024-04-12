Israeli military says first aid trucks entered Gaza through newly opened northern crossing

People chase a convoy of aid trucks driving into Gaza from Rafah crossing on April 9. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 07:47 PM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 07:26 PM

JERUSALEM – The first trucks carrying food aid entered Gaza through the newly opened northern crossing point on April 11, the military said on April 12, as Israel stepped up supplies following mounting pressure to ease the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

It said the trucks were inspected at the Kerem Shalom crossing point on the border with Egypt before moving north to cross.

Israel said earlier in April it would re-open the Erez crossing point that had been closed since the start of the war with Hamas last October. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in areas other than Gaza
‘Gaza makes me cry every day’: Humanitarian Ang Swee Chai is devoted to helping Palestinians

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top