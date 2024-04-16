Israeli military pledges response to Iran attack, amid calls for restraint

JERUSALEM - Israel’s military chief said on April 15 his country would respond to Iran’s weekend missile and drone attack amid calls for restraint by allies anxious to avoid an escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned his war Cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours to weigh how to react to Iran’s first-ever direct attack on Israel, a government source said.

Israel’s military chief of staff Herzi Halevi said the country would respond, but provided no details.

“This launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and drones into Israeli territory will be met with a response,” he said at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, which sustained some damage in the April 13 night-time attack.

Iran’s attack - launched in retaliation for a suspected Israeli airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 - has increased fears of open warfare between Israel and Iran and heightened concerns that violence rooted in the Gaza war is spreading further in the region.

Wary of the dangers, President Joe Biden told Mr Netanyahu the US will not take part in any Israeli counter-offensive against Iran, officials said on April 14.

Since the start of the war in Gaza on Oct 7, clashes have erupted between Israel and Iran-aligned groups in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq. Israel said four of its soldiers were wounded hundreds of metres inside Lebanese territory overnight.

It appeared to be the first such known incident since the Gaza war erupted, although there have been months of exchanges of fire between Israel and Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah.

“We’re on the edge of the cliff and we have to move away from it,” Mr Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, told Spanish radio station Onda Cero. “We have to step on the brakes and reverse gear.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron made similar appeals. Washington and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have also issued calls for restraint.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby declined on April 15 to say during a briefing whether Mr Biden urged Mr Netanyahu in talks on the night of April 13 to exercise restraint in responding to the attack.

“We don’t want to see a war with Iran. We don’t want to see a regional conflict,” said Mr Kirby, adding that it was up to Israel to decide “whether and how they’ll respond.”