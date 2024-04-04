Israeli military halts leave for all combat units - statement

JERUSALEM - Israel's military halted leave for all combat units on Thursday, it said in a statement, amid concerns of possible escalation after the killing of Iranian generals in Damascus this week that drew threats of retaliation.

"In accordance with the situational assessment, it has been decided that leave will be temporarily paused for all IDF (Israel Defence Forces) combat units. The IDF is at war and the deployment of forces is under continuous assessment according to requirements," the military said in a statement. REUTERS