Israeli military halts leave for all combat units - statement

Israeli military personnel drive an armoured personnel carrier (APC) near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
Updated
Apr 04, 2024, 04:07 PM
Published
Apr 04, 2024, 04:07 PM

JERUSALEM - Israel's military halted leave for all combat units on Thursday, it said in a statement, amid concerns of possible escalation after the killing of Iranian generals in Damascus this week that drew threats of retaliation.

"In accordance with the situational assessment, it has been decided that leave will be temporarily paused for all IDF (Israel Defence Forces) combat units. The IDF is at war and the deployment of forces is under continuous assessment according to requirements," the military said in a statement. REUTERS

