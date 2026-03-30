Israeli military finds no negligence in killing of farmer near Lebanon border

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An Israeli military helicopter flies above the border between Israel and Lebanon, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, in northern Israel, March 28, 2026. REUTERS/Ayal Margolin ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL

March 29 - The Israeli military said on Sunday it had found no negligence or ethical failures by officers involved in the killing of Israeli farmer Ofer Moskovitz near the Lebanese frontier earlier this month.

The head of Israel's Northern Command said on March 23 that Israeli forces had misfired artillery, killing 60-year-old Moskovitz, an avocado farmer from the town of Misgav Am.

The military had initially attributed the incident to cross-border fire from Lebanon.

"The inquiry found that the fire was carried out during an operational incident providing close support to the maneuvering forces," the Israeli military said in a statement.

"It also determined that the error resulted from a convergence of several operational factors and non-optimal firing conditions. Alongside this, no negligence was found, nor was any ethical failure identified among those involved in the firing process within the artillery unit."

The military said the head of its ground forces had ordered the introduction of a stricter operational directive addressing artillery fire over civilian communities and infrastructure.

Israel has launched a major ground assault and air campaign in Lebanon against Hezbollah, the Iran‑backed group that began firing into Israel on March 2, two days after the start of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. REUTERS