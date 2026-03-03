Straitstimes.com header logo

Israeli military deploys additional forces to southern Lebanon

Smoke rising after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on March 3.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TEL AVIV - The Israeli military deployed additional forces to southern Lebanon overnight, to take up what a military spokesperson on March 3 described as defensive positions to protect Israeli civilians and strategic sites from

any potential Hezbollah attack

.

“We’re only at the borderline area in a defensive manner to prevent attacks against civilians and very strategic important points,” Lieutenant-Colonel Nadav Shoshani said in an online briefing with reporters.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement he had authorised the military to advance and take control of additional positions in Lebanon after Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel late on March 1, in reaction to

US and Israeli strikes against Iran

.

Israeli forces have occupied five positions in southern Lebanon since November 2024. REUTERS

