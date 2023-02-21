Israeli lawmakers move to rein in judges as protests rock Jerusalem

JERUSALEM – Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Jerusalem for a second straight Monday as Israel’s far-right government pushed forward with a divisive plan for a judicial overhaul that critics say will weaken and politicise the country’s courts and undermine its democratic foundations.

Demonstrators, many of them arriving in convoys from across Israel blocked highways to the city, then gathered near Parliament, where legislators were preparing for the first phase of voting on two Bills aimed at curbing judicial oversight and giving politicians more influence over the courts.

Following hours of stormy debate, both Bills passed a first, non-binding reading after midnight with a majority of 63 in the 120-seat Parliament. Forty-seven members voted against. Ten members were absent.

As members of the governing coalition celebrated, opponents of the judicial overhaul said the day would be marked as a dark one in the annals of the country.

“Members of the coalition – history will judge you for this night,” Mr Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition and a centrist, said on Twitter.

“For the damage to democracy, for the damage to the economy, for the damage to security, for the fact that you are tearing the people of Israel apart and you simply do not care.”

One Bill would change the makeup of a nine-member committee that selects judges to reduce the influence of legal professionals and give representatives and appointees of the government an automatic majority.

The change would effectively allow the government of the day to choose judges.

The other Bill would strip the Supreme Court of its power to strike down basic laws passed by Parliament.

After a first reading, Bills must go back to the committee for further discussion, then return to the floor for two more votes before they can become law. That process can take weeks or months.

But a deeply split Israel is already in turmoil over the plan, with opponents alarmed at the speed with which it is moving forward, just weeks after the governing coalition – the most right-wing and religiously conservative in Israeli history – came to power.

Supporters of the changes say they are needed to curb the influence of an overreaching judiciary that has granted itself increased authority over the years.

They also say the measures would shift power away from an unelected bureaucratic elite – the judiciary – in favour of elected officials who reflect the will of the people.

Critics say the proposed overhaul would place unchecked power in the hands of the government, remove protections afforded to individuals and minorities, and deepen divisions in an already fractured society.

They also fear that the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who is standing trial on corruption charges, could use the changes to extricate himself from his legal troubles.

Netanyahu on Monday denounced the protesters, accusing them of “thuggish” behaviour.

“In a democracy, the people vote in elections and the representatives of the people vote here in the Parliament,” he said.

“That is called democracy. Unfortunately, the protest leaders are trampling democracy. They do not accept the results of the election, they do not accept the decision of the majority.”

The attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara has barred the Prime Minister from any involvement in the new legislation because of a conflict of interest.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and says he does not have any personal interest in judicial change.