Israeli foreign minister denies reports of Lebanon talks, interceptor shortages

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Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported on March 14 that Israel and Lebanon were expected to hold direct talks in the coming days.

ZAZIR, Northern Israel - Israel’s foreign minister on March 15 denied reports that Israel could soon hold direct talks with Lebanon and rejected claims it had told the United States it was running low on interceptors.

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported on March 14 that Israel and Lebanon were expected to hold direct talks in the coming days.

Semafor also reported that Israel had informed Washington it was running critically low on ballistic missile interceptors.

Both reports cited unnamed sources.

Asked about the weekend reports, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said: “For the two questions, the answer is no.”

He also said that Israel sees “eye-to-eye” with the US in the war with Iran, now in its 16th day, and that the two allies were determined to continue until their goals are achieved.

“We want to remove the existential threats from Iran for the long term. We don’t want to go every year to another war,” he told reporters.

Mr Saar was speaking from a Bedouin Arab town in northern Israel near an Israeli Air Force base where homes were damaged in an Iranian missile attack last week. REUTERS