Straitstimes.com header logo

Israeli forces kill four Palestinians in West Bank, Palestinian health authorities say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke rises as the Israeli army demolishes a Palestinian house, in Dura, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 14, 2026.

Smoke rises as the Israeli army demolishes a Palestinian house in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on March 14.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

JERUSALEM – Israeli forces killed four Palestinians, including a mother, father and two children, as they drove in the occupied West Bank on March 15, the Palestinian health authorities said.

A mother and father, ages 35 and 37, and two of their children, ages five and seven, were shot in the head in the village of Tammun, while two of their other children sustained injuries, said the Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.

The Palestinian Health Ministry also said one Palestinian was killed in an attack by settlers overnight.

Israeli settlers in the West Bank are taking advantage of curbs on movement imposed during the US-Israeli war on Iran to attack Palestinians, with military roadblocks preventing ambulances from reaching victims quickly, rights groups and medics say.

Settlers have killed at least five Palestinians in the West Bank since the Iran war began on Feb 28, according to the Palestinian health ministry. REUTERS

More on this topic
Netanyahu maintains uncharacteristic silence as quick resolution in Iran eludes US and Israel
Amid jokes of ‘cardboard ayatollah’, how long can Iran continue to project an image of resilience?
See more on

Iran war

Israel

Palestine

Israel-Palestine

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.