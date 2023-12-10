Israeli forces battle Palestinian militants; Guterres says UN Security Council ‘paralysed’ over Gaza

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories - Israeli forces on Dec 10 fought Palestinian militants around southern Gaza’s main city, as the UN chief decried divisions that had “paralysed” the Security Council’s response to the two-month-old war.

Hamas, which runs Gaza and whose deadly Oct 7 attacks triggered the conflict, said on Dec 10 that Israel had launched a series of “very violent raids” targeting the biggest southern city of Khan Younis and the road from there to Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

A source close to Hamas and Islamic Jihad told AFP that both militant groups were engaged in “fierce clashes” with Israeli forces near Khan Younis, where an AFP journalist reported heavy strikes.

Palestinian militants also reported fighting in Jabalia and Gaza City’s Shejaiya district in northern Gaza, while the Israeli army said on early Dec 10 that it had struck “over 250 terror targets” in the previous 24 hours.

Overnight strikes hit a “Hamas military communications site” and “underground tunnel shafts” in southern Gaza as well as a “Hamas military command” in Shejaiya, an army statement said.

The fighting has killed at least 17,700 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas after the group’s unprecedented attacks on Oct 7, when its fighters broke through Gaza’s militarised border, killed about 1,200 people and seized hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel on Dec 9 said 137 captives remained in the Palestinian territory.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he regretted the Security Council’s failure to offer solutions to the war, two days after a US veto prevented a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Addressing Qatar’s Doha Forum, Mr Guterres said the council was “paralysed by geostrategic divisions” and that the body’s “authority and credibility were severely undermined” by its delayed response to the conflict.

“I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared,” he told the forum.

“Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it,” he added. “I can promise, I will not give up.”

Aid groups have sounded the alarm on the “apocalyptic” humanitarian situation in the narrow Palestinian territory, warning it is on the brink of being overwhelmed by disease and starvation.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said 100 trucks carrying aid entered Gaza through Rafah on Saturday, “well below” the daily average before the war.

In Gaza City, an AFP journalist said thousands were sheltering in the Al-Shifa Hospital, which was partly destroyed following an Israeli raid in November.

Hundreds of makeshift tents fashioned from scraps of fabric and plastic filled the hospital’s courtyards and garden amid collapsed walls.