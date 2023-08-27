Israeli FM met with Libyan FM to discuss 'possibilities of cooperation', ministry says

JERUSALEM - Israel's foreign minister held a meeting with Libya's foreign minister in Italy last week, even though the two countries do not have diplomatic relations, a statement from the Israeli foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The meeting between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush was facilitated by Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani.

"I spoke with the foreign minister about the great potential for the two countries from their relations," Cohen said in a statement, "as well as the importance of preserving the heritage of Libyan Jewry, which includes renovating synagogues and Jewish cemeteries in the country." REUTERS