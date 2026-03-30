Four in Gaza and West Bank killed by Israeli fire, health officials say

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A boy reacts during the funeral of Palestinians who, according to medics, were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City, on March 30.

– An Israeli air strike killed at least three people in the Gaza Strip on March 30 , the local health officials said, in the latest round of violence since a US-brokered ceasefire took effect more than five months ago.

Medics said three people were killed and two others wounded when an Israeli plane fired a missile at a group of Palestinians near the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City. There was no immediate Israeli comment.

More than 72,000 people have been killed since the war started in October 2023. Israel is now also waging a war, alongside the US, against Iran, and is carrying out a new campaign against Hezbollah in which Israeli forces have invaded southern Lebanon.

Violence in Gaza has persisted despite the ceasefire and amid Israel’s war with Iran. The health officials in the territory say at least 50 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the Iran conflict began a month ago.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the health officials said Israeli forces shot and killed a 22-year-old man near the city of Hebron. They added that soldiers took the body away.

Palestinian security sources identified the dead man as Mr Ramzi Awawada and accused Israeli soldiers of leaving him to bleed to death and preventing rescuers from reaching him.

The Israeli military said forces shot and killed a Palestinian who ran towards them holding a knife.

Rights groups and medics say Israeli settlers are taking advantage of curbs on movement imposed during the Iran war to attack Palestinians in the West Bank, with military roadblocks preventing ambulances from reaching victims quickly.

Settlers have killed at least five Palestinians in the West Bank since the war began on Feb 28, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. REUTERS