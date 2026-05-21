Israeli fire kills boy in Gaza as witnesses report increase in orders to flee

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CAIRO/GAZA, May 21 - An Israeli drone strike killed a 13-year-old boy in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, health officials said, as residents reported a renewed pattern of Israeli warnings urging people to flee ahead of attacks — a practice that had largely subsided after an October ceasefire.

Medics said the boy was killed and others wounded when an Israeli drone dropped a grenade in the town of Beit Lahiya.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

The October ceasefire, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, has failed to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza, with Israel and Hamas deadlocked in indirect talks over the militant group's disarmament.

The ceasefire left Israel in control of more than half of Gaza, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along the coast.

Some 880 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the truce came into effect, according to figures from Gaza health officials that do not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Four Israeli soldiers were killed by militants during the same period, according to the Israeli military.

Hamas does not disclose figures for casualties among its fighters. Israel says its post-ceasefire strikes are aimed at preventing attacks or stopping people from approaching its armistice line with Hamas.

NEW EVACUATION ORDERS

Gaza residents say Israeli forces have in recent days resumed issuing evacuation orders ahead of strikes. Witnesses reported at least three such warnings in the past two days, targeting two homes and a tent encampment.

The orders came at night, forcing dozens of families to flee in the darkness, they said.

On Tuesday, the military ordered displaced families at a tent encampment in the densely populated Mawasi area in Khan Younis to leave before striking a tent, witnesses said. It issued a similar warning in the Bureij camp in northern Gaza before bombing a house, according to witnesses.

Ibrahim Ismail, 60, said that on Wednesday night, the army ordered him and several families to evacuate their four-storey apartment building in central Gaza before bombing it. Nearby homes were also damaged, and two people were injured, he said.

On Thursday morning, residents of the area rushed to check on their homes, sifting through the wreckage for whatever items and clothes they could save. Others used a bulldozer to clear roads of rubble from houses damaged or destroyed in the Israeli air strike.

“Look. You work for 30 years and, in five minutes, everything is gone. Don't speak of a ceasefire or truce — it's all lies. War is war,” Ismail said.

Israel's military did not immediately provide comment on the orders telling people to flee. In the past, it has said that the orders aim to prevent civilian harm when targeting militant groups. It has not said why it might have resumed issuing such orders in Gaza. REUTERS