Israeli far-right minister visits contested Jerusalem holy site housing Al-Aqsa

JERUSALEM - Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the compound that houses the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a move condemned by Palestinian as provocative, despite warnings it could lead to violence.

The Ynet news website carried pictures of Mr Ben-Gvir touring the site under heavy security. The compound is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina and Judaism’s most sacred, where Jews believe two ancient temples are located.

Israel’s opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid had warned that such a visit by Mr Ben-Gvir would spark violence.

Only Muslim worship is allowed at the site, and there was no indication that Mr Ben-Gvir had prayed during his visit.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns the storming of Al-Aqsa mosque by the extremist minister Ben-Gvir and views it as unprecedented provocation and a dangerous escalation of the conflict”.

Mr Ben-Gvir was sworn in last week as part of a new government led by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that includes far-right and religious parties.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials and witnesses said. There was no immediate comment on the incident from the Israeli army. REUTERS