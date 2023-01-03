Israeli far-right minister visits contested Jerusalem holy site housing Al-Aqsa

Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the compound housing the Al-Aqsa mosque, despite warnings that it could be provocative. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
39 min ago

JERUSALEM - Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the compound that houses the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a move condemned by Palestinian as provocative, despite warnings it could lead to violence.

The Ynet news website carried pictures of Mr Ben-Gvir touring the site under heavy security. The compound is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina and Judaism’s most sacred, where Jews believe two ancient temples are located.

Israel’s opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid had warned that such a visit by Mr Ben-Gvir would spark violence.

Only Muslim worship is allowed at the site, and there was no indication that Mr Ben-Gvir had prayed during his visit.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns the storming of Al-Aqsa mosque by the extremist minister Ben-Gvir and views it as unprecedented provocation and a dangerous escalation of the conflict”.

Mr Ben-Gvir was sworn in last week as part of a new government led by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that includes far-right and religious parties.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials and witnesses said. There was no immediate comment on the incident from the Israeli army. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Israel’s Netanyahu returns with hard-right Cabinet set to expand settlements
Far-right partners in Israel's incoming govt say they will serve all Israelis

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top