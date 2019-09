JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - Israel's election on Tuesday (Sept 17) was too close to call, exit polls indicated, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party virtually level with Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White.

The exit polls by three Israeli broadcasters had Gantz slightly ahead or tying with Netanyahu, likely meaning days or weeks of wrangling over which candidate might form the next coalition government.

(This story is developing)