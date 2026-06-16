Israeli drone strikes kill at least 4 in southern Lebanon

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BEIRUT, June 16 - Israeli drone strikes targeted three vehicles in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, killing at least four people and wounding others, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

Two people were killed in a double-tap strike, with a drone hitting a car in the village of Mayfadoun followed by a second strike after people had gathered at the scene.

Another drone strike on the town of Shoukin killed two other people, the agency said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the reported strikes. REUTERS