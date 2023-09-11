Israeli delegation makes first open visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH - An Israeli delegation is in Riyadh for a Unesco meeting, an Israeli official told AFP on Monday.

It marks the country’s first publicly announced visit to Saudi Arabia.

The visit is for Unesco’s World Heritage Committee session.

It coincides with speculation about a potential normalisation of ties between the two countries in future.

“We are happy to be here – it’s a good first step,” an Israeli official who did not want to be named, given the sensitivities of the visit, told AFP during the meeting.

“We thank Unesco and the Saudi authorities.”

The five-member delegation travelled through Dubai, the official said, as there are no direct flights between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

They received their visas via Unesco, the United Nations’ educational, scientific and cultural organisation, and arrived on Sunday.

The delegation, including a security official, joined the Unesco meeting on Monday, sitting behind a sign that said “Israel” on the front of their desk.

The visit has been “very good – they treat us very well”, the official said.

The Saudi government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesman and Unesco declined to comment.

Public appearances of Israeli officials are rare in Saudi Arabia, a Muslim powerhouse and home to Islam's holiest shrines.

But both sides have had covert contacts which were forged partly through shared fears of Iran.

Washington has been pressing its traditional ally Riyadh to sign a normalisation deal with Israel.

It would be the US’s biggest diplomatic win in the region and following similar agreements with United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, known as the Abraham Accords.

However, Riyadh has so far resisted US pressure.

It has linked the move to the creation of a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, along with other demands. AFP, REUTERS