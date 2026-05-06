Israeli court rejects flotilla activists’ appeal challenging detention

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Brazilian activist Thiago Avila being escorted into court in the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon on May 5.

– An Israeli court on May 6 rejected an appeal contesting the detention of two foreign activists seized by Israeli forces from a Gaza-bound flotilla, with the rights group representing them denouncing the ruling as “unlawful”.

Mr Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national of Palestinian origin, and Brazilian Thiago Avila were among dozens of activists aboard a flotilla intercepted in international waters off the coast of Greece on April 30 .

The two were seized by Israeli forces and brought to Israel for questioning, while the others were taken to the Greek island of Crete and released.

On May 5 , an Israeli court extended their detention until May 10 to allow police more time to interrogate them, according to their lawyers.

The lawyers then filed an appeal at the Beersheva district court against the detention, but it was rejected.

“Today, the district court of Beersheva denied our appeal and basically accepted all of the arguments that the state or the police have represented before the court and kept the previous decision,” lawyer Hadeel Abu Salih said.

The two activists, who are on a hunger strike, had appeared in the district court with their feet shackled, an AFP journalist saw.

Mr Abu Keshek looked exhausted and sat with his hands clasped in his lap, while Mr Avila appeared calm.

Ms Abu Salih said her clients had been subjected to “an illegal arrest that took place in international waters where the activists were kidnapped by the Israeli navy without any authority”.

She went on to accuse the courts of “giving a free hand for the Israeli forces... to do it again and again”.

‘Unlawful and unreasonable’

Israeli rights group Adalah, which is representing the pair, called the May 6 court decision “unlawful and unreasonable”.

“This is especially egregious given that the activists were abducted from an Italian-flagged vessel, placing them under Italian jurisdiction,” it said.

Adalah has also accused the authorities of subjecting the men to continuous abuse in detention, including keeping Mr Avila in a cold cell.

Ms Abu Salih said Mr Abu Keshek reported giving up water as well as food, and that the two men said that the authorities “keep interrogating them for most of the time, most of the day” about the flotilla, she added.

The Israeli authorities have rejected the allegations of abuse but have filed no charges against the men.

Adalah said the authorities have accused the pair of “assisting the enemy during wartime” and “membership in and providing services to a terrorist organisation”.

Israel says both men were affiliated with the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad, a group accused by Washington of “clandestinely acting on behalf of” Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Spain, Brazil and the United Nations have called for their swift release.

“It is not a crime to show solidarity and attempt to bring humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population in Gaza, who are in dire need of it,” UN rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan said in a statement.

The flotilla had set sail from France, Spain and Italy with the aim of breaking Israel’s blockade of Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007. AFP