Israeli attacks kill at least four Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

At least 800 Palestinians have been killed since an October 2025 ceasefire took effect, say local medics.

– Israeli military attacks killed at least four Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on April 26, health officials in the enclave said.

Medics said an air strike carried out by Israel’s forces killed one person near the central village of Al-Mughraqa, while Israeli gunfire and tank shelling killed two others near Gaza City.

In another incident, Israeli forces shot and killed a 40-year-old woman in Khan Younis in the south of the territory, health officials said.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reported strikes. Separately, it said it had struck and killed several Hamas militants in Gaza since April 24.

Violence in Gaza has persisted despite an October 2025 ceasefire, with Israel conducting almost daily attacks on Palestinians.

At least 800 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire deal took effect, according to local medics, while Israel says militants have killed four of its soldiers over the same period.

Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for ceasefire violations.

More than 72,500 Palestinians have been killed since the Gaza war started in October 2023, most of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities.

Hamas’ Oct 7, 2023, attacks on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. REUTERS