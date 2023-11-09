Israeli army shows devastation in northern Gaza as invasion grinds on

NORTHERN GAZA - Blackened windows, shattered bedrooms, pockmarked walls. Wherever you look in northern Gaza, you see destruction and desolation a month into Israel’s military campaign to oust Hamas from the enclave.

Israeli forces gave a small group of foreign reporters a rare view of their advance into the Palestinian territory on Wednesday, driving them along sandy routes, churned by tank tracks, to the fringes of Gaza City.

Stopping at a cluster of apartment blocks, every building within sight is scarred by battle. Walls have been blown away, bullet holes and shrapnel dot the facades, the palm trees are shredded and broken.

“It’s been a long two weeks of fighting. It is not an operation, it is a war,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Ido, deputy commander of the 401st brigade. He did not give his last name.

“It is going to last a long time, until Hamas no longer exists.”

Israeli forces entered Gaza on Oct 27 after days of heavy bombardment in response to a surprise Hamas attack through the border fence on Oct 7, which Israel says killed 1,400 people.

Over the past 12 days, thousands of Israeli troops have encircled Gaza City, effectively cutting the densely populated coastal enclave into two, as they look to hunt down and eliminate Hamas fighters.

Very few details have emerged about the invasion. Reuters footage shot during the 90-minute tour on Wednesday was reviewed by the Israeli army as a condition for having a journalist embedded.

No material was removed.

The military has repeatedly told civilians to leave the north and head to the southern end of the enclave. Ido said that by the time they had reached this cluster of buildings, all the families had packed and left.

“So we know that everyone here is our enemy. We have not seen any civilians here. Only Hamas,” he said, standing in a badly damaged children’s bedroom that was painted pink.

The mirror behind him was smashed and bags, toys and a doll lay discarded on the floor.