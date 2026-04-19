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Israeli army says soldier killed in southern Lebanon

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The latest round of fighting in Lebanon began on March 2 when Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Israel.

The total Israeli army death toll in the six-week war between Israel and Hezbollah is now 15.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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JERUSALEM – Israel’s military said on April 19 that a soldier died during combat in southern Lebanon, where a temporary ceasefire had come into effect this week.

“Lidor Porat, aged 31, from Ashdod, a soldier in the 7106th Battalion, 769th Regional Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon,” the Israeli military said in a statement, without providing further details.

The total Israeli army death toll in the six-week war between Israel and Hezbollah is now 15, according to an AFP tally based on military figures.

It was the second death announced by Israel of a soldier in southern Lebanon since the start of a 10-day truce announced by the United States that began on April 17 – part of wider efforts to bring a permanent end to the Middle East war.

The latest round of fighting in Lebanon – one of the fronts in the regional war – began on March 2 when Tehran-backed Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Israel to avenge the death of its supreme leader in the opening wave of Israeli-US strikes on Iran.

Israel then responded with strikes that it said were targeted at Hezbollah in Beirut and the southern parts of the country where it also launched a ground operation. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.