Israeli army radio says anti-Hamas leader Abu Shabab dies of wounds

Dec 4 - Israel's Army Radio, citing security sources, said on Thursday that Yasser Abu Shabab, the most prominent anti-Hamas clan leader in Gaza, had died in a hospital in southern Israel of unspecified wounds.

The report did not say when he died, or give further details on the reported injuries.

Hamas had no comment, its Gaza spokesperson said. Other Israeli authorities did not immediately make any comment.

Abu Shabab's Bedouin group operates in Gaza's southern Rafah area, in territory still held by Israeli forces.

Hamas has accused him of collaborating with Israel, a charge he denied. REUTERS

