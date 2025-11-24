Straitstimes.com header logo

Israeli army chief fires, reprimands commanders for failures in Hamas’ October 2023 attack

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Israel's military chief Eyal Zamir said the forces' failure to protect civilians in the Oct 7, 2023 attack was "severe and resounding".

Israel's military chief Eyal Zamir said there was "a severe, resounding, systemic failure" relating to decisions and conduct on the eve of and during the attack by Hamas on Oct 7, 2023.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:

JERUSALEM - Israel’s military chief on Nov 23 dismissed several senior military personnel and reprimanded others over their roles

in the failures on Oct 7, 2023,

when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel from Gaza.

A number of officers were told they would be released from reserve duty and would no longer serve in the military, the military said in a statement. Others were issued formal reprimands, while one was informed that their service would be ended. Another tendered his resignation.

Those informed that they would be released from reserve duty included the former heads of the intelligence directorate, operations directorate, and southern command, which is responsible for Gaza. The generals had previously resigned from active service but remained on reserve duty.

“The IDF failed in its primary mission on Oct 7 – to protect the civilians of the state of Israel,” Israeli military chief of staff Eyal Zamir said, referring to the Israel Defence Forces.

“This is a severe, resounding, systemic failure, relating to decisions and conduct on the eve of the event and during it. The lessons of that day are numerous and significant, and they must serve as our compass for the future towards which I intend to lead the IDF.”

The latest disciplinary steps come as Israeli officials face mounting public pressure over accountability for the failures that led to the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has not yet opened a national inquiry into the 2023 attack.

Thousands of protesters were joined by opposition leaders in Tel Aviv on the night of Nov 22, 2025, demanding a state commission of inquiry.

The Oct 7 assault by Hamas and other Palestinian factions killed around 1,200 people in Israel and saw some 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

The attack triggered Israel’s ground and air campaign in Gaza, which has devastated large parts of the enclave and killed more than 69,000 people, according to the local health authorities.

Israel and Hamas

reached a US-brokered ceasefire agreement

in October as part of the first phase of a plan to end the war. REUTERS

More on this topic
Historic UN resolution accords legitimacy to Trump’s Gaza peace plan. Now for the tough part
Hamas delegation meets Egypt spy chief, says Israeli ‘breaches’ threaten ceasefire
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.