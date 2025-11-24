Israeli army chief fires, reprimands commanders for failures in Hamas’ October 2023 attack

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Israel's military chief Eyal Zamir said there was "a severe, resounding, systemic failure" relating to decisions and conduct on the eve of and during the attack by Hamas on Oct 7, 2023.

- Israel’s military chief on Nov 23 dismissed several senior military personnel and reprimanded others over their roles in the failures on Oct 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel from Gaza.

A number of officers were told they would be released from reserve duty and would no longer serve in the military, the military said in a statement. Others were issued formal reprimands, while one was informed that their service would be ended. Another tendered his resignation.

Those informed that they would be released from reserve duty included the former heads of the intelligence directorate, operations directorate, and southern command, which is responsible for Gaza. The generals had previously resigned from active service but remained on reserve duty.

“The IDF failed in its primary mission on Oct 7 – to protect the civilians of the state of Israel,” Israeli military chief of staff Eyal Zamir said, referring to the Israel Defence Forces.

“This is a severe, resounding, systemic failure, relating to decisions and conduct on the eve of the event and during it. The lessons of that day are numerous and significant, and they must serve as our compass for the future towards which I intend to lead the IDF.”

The latest disciplinary steps come as Israeli officials face mounting public pressure over accountability for the failures that led to the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has not yet opened a national inquiry into the 2023 attack.

Thousands of protesters were joined by opposition leaders in Tel Aviv on the night of Nov 22, 2025, demanding a state commission of inquiry.

The Oct 7 assault by Hamas and other Palestinian factions killed around 1,200 people in Israel and saw some 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

The attack triggered Israel’s ground and air campaign in Gaza, which has devastated large parts of the enclave and killed more than 69,000 people, according to the local health authorities.