Israeli army battles Hamas fighters in drive towards Gaza City

GAZA/JERUSALEM - Israeli tanks and troops pressed towards Gaza City on Thursday but met fierce resistance from Hamas militants.

The four-week war is closing in on the Gaza Strip’s main population centre in the north.

That is where the Hamas militant group is based. Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas.

“We are at the gates of Gaza City,” Israeli military commander Brigadier General Itzik Cohen said.

Fighters of Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad were emerging from tunnels to fire at tanks, then disappearing back into the network, residents said and videos from both groups showed, in guerrilla-style operations against a far more powerful army.

“They never stopped bombing Gaza City all night, the house never stopped shaking,” said one man living there, asking not to be identified by name. “But in the morning we discover the Israeli forces are still outside the city, in the outskirts and that means the resistance is heavier than they expected.”

The latest war in the decades-old dispute began when Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct 7.

Israel says gunmen killed some 1,400 people and took around 240 hostages.

Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas, has killed around 9,000 people, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

Western nations have traditionally supported Israel’s right to self-defence.

However, harrowing images of bodies in rubble and hellish conditions inside Gaza have triggered appeals for restraint and street protests around the world.

Israel’s right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knows, however, that his career and legacy depend on crushing Hamas.