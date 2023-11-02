Israeli army battles Hamas fighters in drive towards Gaza City

GAZA/JERUSALEM - Israeli tanks and troops pressed towards Gaza City on Thursday but met fierce resistance from Hamas militants.
The four-week war is closing in on the Gaza Strip’s main population centre in the north.
That is where the Hamas militant group is based. Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas.
“We are at the gates of Gaza City,” Israeli military commander Brigadier General Itzik Cohen said.
Fighters of Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad were emerging from tunnels to fire at tanks, then disappearing back into the network, residents said and videos from both groups showed, in guerrilla-style operations against a far more powerful army.
“They never stopped bombing Gaza City all night, the house never stopped shaking,” said one man living there, asking not to be identified by name. “But in the morning we discover the Israeli forces are still outside the city, in the outskirts and that means the resistance is heavier than they expected.”
The latest war in the decades-old dispute began when Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct 7.
Israel says gunmen killed some 1,400 people and took around 240 hostages.
Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas, has killed around 9,000 people, according to the enclave’s health ministry.
Western nations have traditionally supported Israel’s right to self-defence.
However, harrowing images of bodies in rubble and hellish conditions inside Gaza have triggered appeals for restraint and street protests around the world.
Israel’s right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knows, however, that his career and legacy depend on crushing Hamas.
‘Hamas has prepared well’
Residents reported mortar fire throughout the night in areas around Gaza City.
They said Israeli tanks and bulldozers were sometimes driving over rubble and knocking down structures rather than using regular roads as planes bombed from overhead.
Hamas published a video of a drone dropping a grenade.
Brigadier General Iddo Mizrahi, chief of Israel’s military engineers, told Army Radio troops were in a first stage of opening access routes in Gaza.
“This is certainly terrain that is more heavily sown than in the past with minefields and booby-traps,” he said. “Hamas has learned and prepared itself well.”
After a total blockade of the Gaza Strip for more than three weeks, foreign passport holders and some severely wounded people were being allowed out.
Palestinian border official Mr Wael Abu Mehsen said 400 foreign citizens would leave for Egypt via the Rafah crossing on Thursday, after at least 320 on Wednesday.
Another 60 critically injured Palestinians would be crossing too, Mr Mehsen said.
A diplomatic source said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would leave Gaza over about two weeks.
Israel’s latest strikes have included the heavily-populated area of Jabaila that was set up as a refugee camp in 1948.
Gaza’s Hamas-run media office said on Thursday that at least 195 Palestinians were killed in the two Israeli attacks on Jabalia, with 120 missing under rubble. At least 777 people were wounded, it said in a statement.
“It is a massacre,” said one person on the scene as people desperately hunted for trapped victims.
Israel, which accuses Hamas of hiding behind civilians, said its strikes killed two Hamas military leaders in Jabalia.
“We are fighting on all fronts and hitting Hamas wherever it is found,” Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said, warning of a long and complex fight. “We will hunt them down through night and day, in their cities and in their beds.”
With Arab nations increasingly vocal in their outrage at Israel’s actions, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also expressed concern that Israel’s “disproportionate attacks...could amount to war crimes”.
The Israeli military said on Thursday another soldier had died in the Gaza fighting, bringing to 17 the number killed since ground operations were expanded on Friday.
Troops had “confronted several terrorist cells in the northern Gaza Strip during which dozens of terrorists were killed”, the military said in a statement.
‘We open our eyes on dead people’
Amid growing international calls for a humanitarian pause in hostilities, conditions in the seaside enclave are increasingly desperate under Israel’s assault and tightened blockade. Food, fuel, drinking water and medicine have run short.
Dr Fathi Abu al-Hassan, a US passport holder waiting to cross into Egypt on Wednesday, described hellish conditions in Gaza without water, food or shelter.
“We open our eyes on dead people and we close our eyes on dead people,” he said.
Hospitals, including Gaza’s only cancer hospital, have struggled as shortages of fuel forced shutdowns.
Israel has refused to let humanitarian convoys bring in fuel, citing concern that Hamas fighters would divert it for military use.
Mr Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry, said the main power generator at the Indonesian Hospital was no longer functioning due to lack of fuel.
The hospital was switching to a back-up generator but would no longer be able to power mortuary refrigerators and oxygen generators.
“If we don’t get fuel in the next few days, we will inevitably reach a disaster,” he said.
US diplomat departs for Israel, again
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to depart on Thursday for his second visit to Israel in less than a month.
He plans to meet Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to voice solidarity, but also to reassert the need to minimise Palestinian civilian casualties, his spokesperson said.
Mr Blinken will also stop in Jordan, one of a handful of Arab states to have normalised relations with Israel.
On Wednesday, Jordan withdrew its ambassador from Tel Aviv until Israel ends its assault on Gaza. Israel said it regretted Jordan’s decision.
In Jordan, Mr Blinken will underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives and reiterate a US commitment to ensure Palestinians are not forcibly displaced from Gaza, a growing concern of the Arab world, the spokesperson said.
He will pursue talks led by Egypt and Qatar on securing the release of all the hostages held by Hamas.
Also on Thursday, the US House of Representatives could pass with Republican support a Bill providing US$14.3 billion (S$19.5 billion) in aid for Israel.
But it is unlikely to become law, as it faces stiff opposition in the Democratic-controlled Senate and the White House has threatened a veto.
President Joe Biden wants a US$106 billion Bill that would fund Ukraine, border security and humanitarian aid as well as money for Israel. REUTERS